Tengku Zafrul heads list of Selangor award recipients

SHAH ALAM: International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz heads the list of 104 state award and medal recipients in conjunction with the 77th birthday of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today.

Tengku Zafrul was one of the two recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.P.M.S.), which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

Selangor mufti Datuk Dr Anhar Opir was conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.S.I.S.), which carries the title ‘Datuk Setia’.

A total of 10 individuals received the Darjah Kebesaran-Datuk Paduka Mahkota Selangor (D.P.M.S), which carries the title ‘Datuk’ for men and ‘Datin Paduka’ for women, including the Malaysian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Datuk Zakri Jaafar and Malaysian Ambassador to Japan Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany.

Other D.P.M.S recipients were Universiti Putra Malaysia vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Roslan Sulaiman, Selangor legal advisor Datuk Salim Soib@ Hamid and Seremban High Court Judge Azizul Azmi Adnan.

Meanwhile, eleven individuals received the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (D.S.I.S), which carries the title ‘Datuk’ for men and ‘Datin Paduka’ for women, among them, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis, State Forestry Department director Datuk Ahmad Fadzil Abdul Majid and KDEB Waste Management managing director Ramli Mohd Tahir.

Sultan Sharafuddin also conferred the Darjah Kebesaran-Setia Mahkota Selangor (S.M.S) to 19 recipients, including Deputy Commander of the 10th Brigade, Colonel Khairul Anwar Soib, Director of Planning and Development at the Naval Headquarters Captain Jamsari Tahir and Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters Narcotic Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Ahmad Jefferi Abdullah.

For the Darjah Kebesaran Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.I.S), 19 individuals received the award including Selangor Agriculture Development Corporation group chief executive officer Dr Mohamad Khairil Mohamad Razi, State Department of Environment director Nor Aziah Jaafar and Selangor Syariah High Court Judge Zalinah Said.

In addition, 17 individuals received the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli Mahkota Selangor (A.M.S), including Qariah (female reciter) champion at the International Al-Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly (MTHQA) 2022, Sofizah Mousin, and winner of the MTHQA 2019, qariah Nor Farhatul Fairuzah Panut.

Fifteen individuals received the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (A.I.S) and seven received the Bintang Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (B.P.C).

Three three gold medalists at the 2022 SEA Games received the Bintang Kecemerlangan Sukan Selangor (B.K.S), namely karate athletes R. Sharmendran and C. Shahmalarani, and golfer Marcus Lim Pang Chuen.

The investiture ceremony was held at Istana Alam Shah, Klang near here today. - Bernama