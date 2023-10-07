Tengku Zafrul: Malaysia-Tesla collaboration is beyond EV sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The potential collaboration between Malaysia and Tesla is not only limited to the electric vehicle (EV) sector but other sectors as well, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz (pix) said.

He said there would be a call between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tesla founder and chief executive officer Elon Musk sometime before the end of this week.

“There is more than just the EV sector that we are talking about in this potential collaboration.

“What we want is to attract more potential or investment commitment in the automotive sector and other sectors that we can market within Malaysia,” he told reporters after officiating the soft launch of the International Electric Mobility Showcase (IEMS) 2023 here today.

Tesla, an EV designer and manufacturer headquartered in Austin, Texas, US, will be making its official debut in Malaysia with the official unveiling taking place in Kuala Lumpur on July 20.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) group chief executive officer Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor said he hoped Tesla would take part in the upcoming IEMS 2023 scheduled on Oct 4-6.

He said IEMS 2023 is hoping to secure RM4 billion in green technology and sustainability-led investment prospects compared with RM3 billion garnered during last year’s installation.

About 400 exhibitors from 40 countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, Sweden, Austria and the Netherlands are expected to take part in IEMS 2023, drawing 40,000 visitors. -Bernama