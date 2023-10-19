Tengku Zafrul: MITI prioritises convenience and implementation of investments

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) will continue to facilitate the entry of investments so that projects with high value potential can be realised.

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said MITI through the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) is always responsive in providing support to potential investors to ensure that approval of projects can be facilitated.

In addition, the Project Implementation and Facilitation Office (TRACK) at MIDA is also committed to ensuring that the project implementation process runs smoothly to contribute towards a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable Malaysia.

The government has also taken an approach in making administrative reforms through the establishment of the Investment and Trade Coordination Action Committee (JTPPP) under MITI which will ensure that foreign and domestic direct investments and trade can be realised as soon as possible.

“As Minister of MITI, JTPPP will be chaired by myself.

“This committee is also made up of representatives from the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry and MIDA as permanent members, while other relevant ministries and agencies including representatives of state governments will be invited as required,” he said in a reply published on the Parliament’s website on Thursday .

Tengku Zafrul said the progress status of investment projects signed during working visits abroad will be reported by JTPPP to the National Investment Council periodically, and to the mass media accordingly.

He explained that the trade and investment mission to China from March 29 to April 3, 2023 is estimated to achieve a potential investment amounting to RM170 billion.-Bernama