Tengku Zafrul’s book pays tribute to Covid-19 economic frontliners

KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz pays tribute to economic frontliners via the launch of his maiden book titled: “Weathering the Economic Storm: A Journey Through The Unchartered Waters of COVID-19”.

Launched in conjunction with Merdeka and Malaysia Day, the minister dedicated his book to all of Malaysia’s finest sons and daughters, who gave their best to the nation in the war against COVID-19 in order for the country to recover.

He also said that the text was a compilation of notes he kept during the war against the pandemic, the insights behind the responsive economic policies that the ministry had crafted.

“We have recorded three consecutive quarters of gross domestic growth and I am optimistic, that if we continue to put in the hard work together, a brighter future awaits us all.

“May this book serve as a reminder of the character of our nation, our resilience and our courage. May Malaysia continue to voyage steadily, always, whatever time and tide bring our way,” he said at the book launching ceremony here yesterday (Sept 9).

Also present at the event were Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

In terms of the broader economy, Tengku Zafrul said at the ministry level, he and his team had to think outside the box and be responsive to the needs of the rakyat, while also being fiscally responsible.

Many of these policies were crafted with so little time, limited information and no playbook to refer to, he said, adding that “but we told ourselves that the rakyat depends on us, we simply cannot fail”.

“This book is not just an account of my time at the Ministry of Finance (MoF), but more importantly, a tribute to our heroic economic frontliners who have, until now, been the unsung heroes of Malaysia’s economic recovery.

“As such, it is my hope that the book I have written can serve as a timely public record of what the economic frontliners – at the MOF, other government ministries and agencies – had done to prevent the economy from spiralling downwards during the pandemic,” said the minister.

Tengku Zafrul also shared that “Weathering the Economic Storm” sets out how Malaysia is able to meet old and new economic challenges by being a reformist, from continuing to be competitive for investment to addressing climate change.

“Much is required for us to address structural issues and build back better so that we can forge ahead with more resilience against future challenges,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul also put on record his utmost gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for giving him the privilege and latitude to serve the nation. - Bernama