Tengku Zafrul says his focus is on economic recovery efforts

PETALING JAYA: Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix) said he is focusing on economic recovery efforts not politics.

“My focus on is on the economy, the recovery of our economy,“ he told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of phase one of the MRT Putrajaya Line at the Sri Damansara MRT station here, today.

Tengku Zafrul was commenting on a suggestion from Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos to make him a Barisan Nasional poster boy in Selangor in the next general election, if state Umno chief Noh Omar gives his blessings.

Jamal said the party needs more young leaders with high calibre, and those who were trusted by the people and able to offer extraordinary changes in the state.

“Well everyone has a right to their own views, so I will respect everyone’s views on anything, including (that of) Jamal,“ Tengku Zafrul said. — Bernama