KUALA LUMPUR: The mystery behind which seat Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz will contest for have been answered when the BN President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that he will be contesting at Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat in the upcoming GE15.

Zafrul will face Kuala Selangor incumbent member of parliament Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad from Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).