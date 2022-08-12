Tengku Zafrul yet to be called by MACC on RM600b fund issue

KUALA LUMPUR: International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had yet to record a statement from him regarding alleged irregularities in the use of funds totalling RM600 billion.

In a Twitter post today, Tengku Zafrul said he would give his full cooperation if contacted by MACC.

“There is nothing to hide. So far, MACC has not contacted me. If contacted, I will give my full cooperation,” he said.

Media reports had said MACC would call up former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Tengku Zafrul to give statements on the alleged misuse of the RM600 billion fund. Tengku Zafrul was then finance minister in Muhyiddin’s Cabinet.

Allegations of irregularities on the use of the RM600 billion in emergency funds during the COVID-19 pandemic were first raised by former Melaka chief minister Adly Zahari during general election campaigning on Nov 15.

On Dec 6, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki told Bernama that it had opened investigation papers on alleged irregularities concerning the RM600 billion fund under the previous government.

On the same day, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told Muhyiddin not to challenge the government on the issue of breach of procedures regarding the RM600 billion fund under the Perikatan Nasional chairman’s administration then.

A day earlier Muhyiddin had told a press conference after a Padang Serai election campaign that Anwar should investigate the fund issue properly and gather the correct data before issuing statements. - Bernama