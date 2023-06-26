Tensions in Russia: Govt ready to bring Malaysians home - Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is ready to bring home 755 Malaysian citizens from Russia if their safety is compromised, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the government is closely monitoring the development of the tensions in Russia, particularly in Moscow.

“At the same time, the government, through Wisma Putra has made arrangements to bring home Malaysian citizens from the country at any time, if necessary.

“Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir has also provided a briefing to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and myself, so we are monitoring the situation there,” he told a press conference after opening the 23rd edition of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Associates (FBINAA) Asia Pacific Chapter Conference here today.

Also present were the newly appointed Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, FBINAA International president Tim Braniff, FBI International Operations Division deputy director Raymond P Duda, United States Ambassador to Malaysia Brian D McFeeters and Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor.

It was reported that Russia has declared an anti-terrorist operation regime in Moscow and the Moscow region on Saturday after the chief of the Wagner mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was once a close ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin, vowed to overthrow Russia’s military leadership. - Bernama