Teo chides Wan Saiful’s call for Fahmi’s resignation over Good Vibes incident

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) today criticised Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan’s statement in calling for her minister, Fahmi Fadzil, to resign over the British pop rock band The 1975’s controversial conduct and remarks at the Good Vibes Festival 2023 (GVF 2023) last Friday (July 21).

She described the statement by the Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament as thoughtless and illogical.

“The band, The 1975, clearly violated their agreement with the promoter and contravened the law of this country.

“If the minister (Fahmi) has to resign because of that, will Wan Saiful ask the Transport Minister to resign if someone breaks the speed limit, traffic regulations?,“ she said in a post on her Facebook.

Yesterday, Fahmi ordered the immediate cancellation of the GVF 2023 which was to have been held till today (July 23).

The minister said the Unity Government’s stance is clear and it will not compromise with any party that challenges, disparages and violates Malaysian laws.

The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD), through the Committee on Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (JK-Puspal), has decided to blacklist The 1975 from performing in the country. - Bernama