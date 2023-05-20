Teo: DAP supporters should vote for Umno in state polls

KULAI: All DAP members and supporters in the six states facing elections this year should cast their votes for UMNO candidates to ensure a better future for the country, said DAP national publicity secretary Teo Nie Ching.

She said they should set aside any past differences so that parties in the Unity Government could win to strengthen the state and federal administrations.

“Now that we are together in the Unity Government, all political parties in the government need to win in the state polls to ensure continued stability. DAP definitely wants to retain all its seats and we hope our component partners like PKR, Amanah and UMNO will also win in their areas.

“It is important to get a mandate from the people. If all parties in the Unity Government can win big, it will be an endorsement of our capabilities and achievements,” she told reporters after attending the Putra IOI charity run here today.

The deputy communications and digital minister said DAP would continue to reach out to voters of all races and backgrounds.

“We will continue issuing publicity materials in the national language, Chinese and Tamil. Although we admit that support from the Malay community for DAP is not strong, this will not prevent us from reaching out to them.

“We will always do our best to reach out to all communities in the country,” said Teo, who is also Johor DAP vice-chairman.

Yesterday, UMNO supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan was reported to have urged UMNO supporters in the six states to vote for DAP candidates in a bid to strengthen the Unity Government.

Ahmad was quoted as saying that this is the appropriate thing to do as UMNO is part of the Unity Government.

Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu are due to hold their state elections in the second half of this year.- Bernama