Teo: FM radio transmitter development, upgrading in final phase

KUALA LUMPUR: The process of development and upgrading Frequency Modulation (FM) radio transmitter systems is currently in the final phase involving 35 sites and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said in total there are 96 FM transmitter station sites located in the country and from that figure, 61 FM transmitter station sites have been upgraded in stages under this project which started in 2019.

“The efforts made by RTM clearly show that radio plays an important role in effectively disseminating information to the people wherever they are.

“I am optimistic that these efforts will allow radio to remain a crucial medium to channel the Unity Government’s initiatives to the rakyat,” she said in her welcoming remarks at Radiodays Asia 2023 here today.

On Radiodays Asia 2023, she noted that it is the perfect meeting point for those wanting a further understanding of today’s and tomorrow’s challenges for radio, audio and podcasting industry as it serves as a platform to share, learn and explore the possibilities the future has in store for the mediums.

Teo said in this era of fake news and misinformation, radio is still considered a trustworthy source.

She said in times of huge global events, and natural disasters, as well as national or local community stories, radio can be a powerful medium to accurately reflect what is happening in real time and play a big role in countering misinformation.

Just as importantly, she said audio can celebrate culture, entertainment and music and give the listener a sense of community and belonging.

“Even though radio has been around for years, it has not gone stale. Radio has evolved to stay relevant on all types of digital platforms.

“With the rise in podcasting, we see younger audiences being attracted to audio with many becoming podcasters themselves. Podcasting has been fast growing and creates plenty of exciting opportunities and possibilities for the future.

“All media is challenged by new consumer behaviour with the development of digital platforms in today’s highly competitive attention economy. This is why Radiodays Asia is so important, it allows industry leaders to share their experiences and help meet current and future challenges,” she said.

The 4th edition of the conference is seeing top international speakers and industry leaders, as well as successful producers and market experts, share their insights with 50 sessions scheduled for the two-day programme starting today. - Bernama