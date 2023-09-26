Teo: KKD to continue promoting Malaysia Madani concept

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will intensify its efforts to introduce and provide an understanding of the Malaysia Madani concept to the people, said Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix).

She said that the ministry, through the Information Department, had implemented 32 “Kita Madani” programmes involving 27,170 participants, as well as 2,848 “Jalinan Insan Wahana Aspirasi” (JIWA) programmes nationwide, engaging 227,583 individuals.

“In addition, 4,929 broadcasts from the Info On Wheels programmes at 19,406 locations, and it is estimated that these broadcasts have reached 1,151,872 listeners,” she said when winding up the debate for her ministry on the motion of the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review at the Dewan Negara today.

In the meantime, she said that from January to Sept 24 this year, the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) produced over 480 articles related to the Malaysia MADANI concept to provide more explanations to the public.

“For Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), TV1 has broadcasted 2,245 Malaysia MADANI-related materials through public service announcements (PSA), short videos, promos and capsules. TV2 has aired a total of 2,067 reports in various broadcasting formats, including capsules, PSA and promos,” she added.

Teo said that TV Okey had produced 2,728 reports on Malaysia Madani in the form of capsules, PSA, short videos and promos.

She said that the government’s commitment to promote understanding among the people was also carried out through news reports, with RTM broadcasting 772 TV news reports and 969 radio news reports from January to September this year.

Radio RTM has also aired 152 capsules, with an average frequency of four times a day or 608 broadcasts per day on all 34 RTM-owned radio stations, including state and district radio stations, in addition to 92 interview programmes, she said. -Bernama