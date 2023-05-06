Teo Nie Ching in Singapore, to attend ATxSG

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching will attend Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG), a platform for in-depth discussions about the role of technology in the digital future.

She is currently in Singapore for a three-day visit, starting today.

On the first day, Teo paid an official visit to the Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), Dr Janil Puthucheary, at Hill Street, here.

“We had a very good discussion,“ Teo told Bernama when asked to comment on the nearly hour-long meeting between her and Janil.

She said the discussion included matters relating to the law involving ‘social media providers’ which have been adopted in this republic.

“We may be able to study and think whether it is suitable to be implemented in Malaysia,“ said Teo who was also accompanied by officials from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (SKMM) and the Personal Data Protection Department (JPDP).

She added that they also discussed on several other topics, including the National Digital ID.

“I think many countries now have a National Digital ID. This concept has been discussed in Malaysia but there may not be rapid progress. So I think that may also be one of the aspects that we can learn from Singapore’s experience,“ she said.

Teo’s visit was at the invitation of MCI in conjunction with the organisation of ATxSG which will take place at Capella Singapore for four days starting June 6.

ATxSG is organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Tech.

Earlier, Teo also paid a visit to IMDA here today.

“During the visit, we also discussed the efforts of how we want to regulate our online platform and also how we strengthen the protection of personal data.

“I believe that we will organise many follow-up meetings so that SKMM and IMDA as well as JPDP and JDPC (Personal Data Protection Commission of Singapore) can continue to work together and discuss so that we can share each other’s experiences,“ said Teo.-Bernama