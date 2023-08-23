Teo Nie Ching: Private companies urged to fly Jalur Gemilang to enliven HKHM celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: Private companies are urged to fly the Jalur Gemilang at their premises to fuel the 2023 National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM 2023) celebrations.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching (pix) said by doing so, it could also help to fuel the spirit of patriotism among Malaysians ahead of the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

“I see many government agencies have programmes such as distributing the Jaur Gemilang and I welcome the participation of the private sector to help us by flying or hoisting the Jalur Gemilang at their premises to exalt the spirit of patriotism as we celebrate HKHM 2023,“ she said.

She told this to reporters after the Jalur Gemilang Distribution Programme at Kuala Lumpur Sentral here today.

Meanwhile, she said Rapid KL will extend the operation of 10 rail stations until 2 am on Aug 30 to facilitate commuters going to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center (KLCC) and Dataran Merdeka to celebrate Merdeka Night.

The stations are Pasar Seni, Jamek Mosque and Ampang Park for the LRT Kelana Jaya line, Jamek Mosque for the Ampang Line; Bukit Bintang for the Monorail service; Bukit Bintang and Pasar Seni for the Kajang Mass Rapid Transit (MRT); as well as Ampang Park and KLCC Persiaran for the Putrajaya MRT Line.

Teo said the National Day celebration on Aug 31 will be held at Dataran Putrajaya and for the public’s convenience, the Rapid KL service will start at 4 am on that day.

Rapid KL will also make available 50 buses to provide free feeder bus service from the Putrajaya Sentral MRT station to Dataran Putrajaya and three buses for MRT Putrajaya Sentral route to Dataran Putrajaya, Nasyrul Quran Precinct 14 and Marina Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, a student at INTEC Education College, Muhammad Hanif Mustakim, 20, said this year’s National Day celebration is very important to him as he would be abroad for several years from next year to pursue his studies.

The chairman of the Saidina Umar Ibni Khattab Tambun Mosque Committee, Zulkefli Mokhtar, 64, said the mosque will hold various activities to commemorate this year’s National Day celebration.

“We want to fuel the spirit of patriotism among the community, especially the youth,“ he added.

In a related development, Rapid KL, in a statement today all rail operations, namely the LRT, MRT and Monorail, will start as early as 4 am this Thursday in conjunction with the National Day 2023 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya. -Bernama