Teo: No talks on forming Unity Govt in Johor

KULAI: There has been no discussion on the formation of a Unity Government at the state level, said Johor DAP vice-chairman Teo Nie Ching.

She said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) still serves as a check and balance for the Johor administration.

“I think there is indeed such a proposal, but it is open due to a closer cooperation now, and that is the most important thing,” she told reporters, after handing over tents to traders in Pasar Pagi Merbau, Bandar Putra, here today.

Teo was responding to a question about the proposal to form a state-level unity government.

Barisan Nasional (BN) won the Johor state election in March last year, with a more than two-thirds majority, winning 40 of the 56 seats, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) garnered 11 and three seats respectively.

Meanwhile, Teo, who is also DAP national publicity secretary, proposed to set up a unity government secretariat at the state level, as PH and BN are becoming more harmonious working together, which was evident in the recent Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections.

She said that the establishment of such a committee at the state and parliamentary levels would facilitate the dissemination of information to the people, and bring about closer cooperation between the parties in the Unity Government.-Bernama