Teo: Public urged to help rein in 3R sentiment during campaign period

SEREMBAN: Malaysians have been urged to help control the spread of hate speech and negative statements touching on 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues, especially on social media during the state election campaign period.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said if any transmission or content found to contain such elements should be reported by the public to platform providers so that it is not widely spread.

“The public plays an important role. All social media platforms have a button (to report) so if they feel any speech or content involves 3R.... report these posts to the platform providers so that they (providers) can take the appropriate action,“ she told reporters after attending a Mega Ceramah on the grounds of the Pakatan Harapan operations room, here today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain had been reported previously to have said that the police would be uncompromising on 3R issues and that action will be taken against those involved based on the laws stipulated under the Elections Offences Act 1954. - Bernama