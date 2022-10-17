Teo Seng suspends Layer Farm 1 in relation to Salmonella Enteritidis

KUALA LUMPUR: Toe Seng Capital Bhd has suspended its Layer Farm 1, in relation to the statement released by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), tittled “Recall of eggs from Teo Seng Layer Farm 1 (Malaysia)” due to presence of Salmonella Enteritidis.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia Saturday, Teo Seng said it also has assured that no eggs from the alleged farm will be sold in the domestic and export markets and is further to undertake investigation of the incident as a precautionary measure.

“Product safety is always the top priority of Teo Seng, all of our production farm locations are physically dispersed as a measure to mitigate cross-contamination between farms. Teo Seng also practices regular lab tests on sampling eggs from every farm to ensure product safety.

“As at to date, all other farms’ products have tested negative for Salmonella Enteritidis and this ensures the supply of eggs from other farms is safe for consumption and not disrupted,” it said.

Teo Seng said it will also communicate and work closely with the Department of Veterinary and Services (DVS) to investigate and monitor the alleged farm related to Salmonella Enteritidis detection.

The group assured that utmost cooperation will be rendered to the investigation in order to identify its roof cause and endeavor to undertake appropriate remedial actions to ensure products are safe before resumption of sales of eggs from the alleged farm.

“The alleged farm accounted for approximately 3.5 per cent of our total production. While the investigation is still in progress, the board is unable to ascertain the amount of revenue affected at this moment,” it added. - Bernama