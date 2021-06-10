Teo: Why only 8.6% of promised laptops distributed?

PETALING JAYA: Only 12,887 or 8.6% of the 150,000 laptops promised by Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz lats November have been distributed.

Saying this, Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching(pix) pointed out that delivery of the 150,000 laptops will determine the quality of home-based learning, especially for the B40 students.

She also said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin promised in March that teachers would be prioritised in phase 2 of the programme.

“However as at June 5, only 70k or 16.2% of the teachers under MOE have been vaccinated. When will the remaining 83.8% of the teachers get their vaccine?” Teo said in a statement today.

“And how about other teachers in People Religious Schools, State Religious Schools, Mara Junior Colleges, Royal Military Colleges, Private Schools, International Schools, Private Religious Schools, Chinese Independent Schools, Expatriate Schools?”

Teo said we have 89,696 teachers in the private sector and in other institutions managed by government agencies and 31,626 academic staffs in public universities. She asked if they will be included in phase 2 of the NIP

“Teachers’ vaccination is a key to create a safer schooling environment. And now, phase 4 of the NIP will be starting on June 16. Yet we still have close to 84% of the teachers not vaccinated,” Teo said.-Bernama