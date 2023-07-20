Teo: Youths need to understand politics has bearing on country’s direction

SHAH ALAM: Youths especially young voters should be taught the importance of politics because they play a role as agents of change for the country’s policies, said Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix).

She said some youths might not be interested in politics because of their disappointment with politicians and considered politics to be dirty, but the reality is that politics is an important platform for the rakyat to bring change to the country.

“It is important for us to continue getting young people involved in political work because they not only need to understand how a government makes decisions but also to know that every policy has a lasting impact on our lives,” she said at the “Chit Chat Tea With YB Teo” programme here today.

“They need to understand that politics produces politicians, and politicians will determine policies which will be formulated either at the State Legislative Assembly or Parliament level. And I truly encourage young people to involve themselves in politics in whatever form,” she said.

She said getting involved in politics does not necessarily mean one has to become a politician or contest in elections, but they have to know local political developments to ensure the country can move towards a brighter future.

The programme, organised by the Selangor Darul Ehsan Muslim Students Association (PEPIAS), discussed, among other things, the role of youths in the formulation of national policies and the inculcation of inclusive unity in society.

Teo said this kind of dialogue could help to strengthen ties between leaders and youths, apart from offering young people opportunities to air their views on current issues and their hopes. -Bernama