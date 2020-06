KOTA KINABALU: The Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) should be more proactive in its efforts to enhance digital economy skills among entrepreneurs, especially the ones in Sabah.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (pix) said this would help entrepreneurs to leverage new technologies in their business practices, thus improving their capabilities and competitiveness.

“Our economy has been paralysed by the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, we need to reinvigorate the economy; if we have production, we add value for domestic consumption to catalyse the economy.

“One of the things which could help to drive the economy in terms of retail is online marketing and sales. As such, the entrepreneurs need to open their minds and prepare themselves for future challenges following cataclysmic events like the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Mohd Redzuan told reporters this after attending the engagement programme involving the Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit (Sepadu), Teraju, various government agencies, non-governmental organisations and Sabah cooperatives here today.

The programme was held to enhance the people’s awareness on the roles played by the relevant agencies.

Mohd Redzuan said the government was serious about bridging the income gap between all segments of society, especially for those living in the rural areas and the B40 income group.

On another note, he said the government was committed towards restoring the Bumiputera entrepreneurs’ marketing strength through various initiatives, including the Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package, in addition to the assistance provided by Teraju.

A total of 548 Sabah entrepreneurs has benefited from Teraju’s initiatives since 2012, and this year, the agency had allocated RM7.5 million to help in the marketing and promotion of products by local small entrepreneurs. — Bernama