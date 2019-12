KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu will become the first state in Peninsular Malaysia to implement integrated water billing with Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) next month.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar said the integrated billing would start from Jan 1 with the first bill issued in March involving 20,661 customer accounts for premises using connected sewerage service.

“Its implementation will improve the management and efficiency of the water and sewerage industries besides supporting the objective of the government towards integrating water and sewerage services in future.

“It is to facilitate consumers making payment in one bill,” he said in a statement today after the signing of a Terengganu Integrated Water and Sewerage Billing Implementation Agreement between IWK and Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (Satu).

IWK was represented by its chief executive officer, M. Narendran while Satu chief executive officer Ir Atemin Sulong signed on behalf of the company.

Also present at the ceremony was Terengganu Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

At the same time, the ministry also hoped water operators in other states would also adopt similar integrated billing.

So far, IWK had cooperated with Labuan Water Supply Department (JBAL) and as at September this year, IWK sewerage bill collection with JBAL has reached 91.6%. — Bernama