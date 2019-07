KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government has allocated RM30 million for works to deepen and improve rivers and drainage systems to address flash floods in Kuala Terengganu.

State Infrastructure, Public Utility and Green Technology Committee chairman Dr Mamad Puteh said last year, a drainage system costing RM15.8 million was implemented in Padang Negara and another was being built in Tok Jiring.

“Another flood mitigation project will be carried out, with the tender to be called end of the year, in Gong Kiat to release water to Sungai Ibai,” he said.

He said the state government was also drawing up an environmental–friendly drainage master plan as a long term plan to address flood problems in the state for use as reference by the relevant departments and agencies such as the Drainage and Irrigation Department], Public Works department and the local government authorities.

Mamad was responding to an oral question from Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi (PAS–Batu Buruk) on the matter. — Bernama