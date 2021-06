KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government has allocated RM300,000 under the special agricultural input assistance to help chilli farmers in the state, who have been severely affected by the sharp decline in the crop prices.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Azman Ibrahim said it is hoped that the aid would alleviate the farmers’ burden and provide them capital for replanting.

“Chilli farmers are among the most affected groups during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), as the crop prices have dropped to RM1.50 per kg compared to RM6 to RM8 per kg previously.

“There are also some farmers who could not even sell their crop. This has caused them not only unable to make a profit, but also to run out of capital,” he said in a statement today.

As such, Azman said he had instructed the Terengganu State Agriculture Department to provide data on the affected farmers to facilitate the aid distribution process. — Bernama