Terengganu allows all mosques, surau to hold religious activities

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM) has allowed all mosques and surau in the state to hold religious activities in strict compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government beginning today.

Its president Datuk Osman Muda said the decision was made upon the consent of the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.

Terengganu transitioned into Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan on Sept 17.

“All mosques and surau are required to hold prayers and recitation of Surah Yasin every Friday night. During Friday prayers all imams are required to recite the ‘qunut nazilah’ (prayer of supplication seeking protection from harm) and recitation seeking protection against diseases provided by the Terengganu Religious Affairs Department (JHEAT),” he said in a statement here today.

He said marriage solemnisation ceremonies can now be held at mosques, surau and private premises in the state under strict compliance with the guidelines that will be issued by JHEAT, adding that solemnisation ceremonies can be held at district religious offices for certain cases.

Pondok school institutions, madrasah and tahfiz schools registered with JHEAT are also allowed to resume face-to-face Teaching and Learning (PdP) sessions subject to the SOPs prescribed by the Education Ministry, he added.

However, Osman said mosques and surau ordered shut under Section 18 (1) (d) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) are not allowed to carry out any activities during the closure period.- Bernama