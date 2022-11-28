Terengganu announces state Budget for 2023

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government today announced the state’s 2023 Budget comprising RM1.991 billion for operating expenditure, RM500 million for development expenditure and RM 30million for water supply expenditure.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix) when announcing the budget, said the government has outlined three cores as an approach to the implementation of the 2023 Budget which are to support the people, drive the economy and ensure sustainable development.

He said under operating expenses, a total of RM93.13 million has been allocated for dependent expenses and RM1.897 billion for supply expenses which include RM271.65 million for emoluments; RM249.17 million (services and supplies); RM25.94 million (assets); RM1.35 billion (grant and fixed payment); and RM1 million for other expenses.

“Under the grants and fixed payment component, a total of RM500 million was contributed to development funds; RM250 million for grants to local authorities, statutory bodies and various agencies; RM200 million for grants to government departments, and RM400 million for various service programmes under the state secretary’s office,“ he said when presenting the 2023 Budget at the Terengganu state assembly at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

He said under development expenses, a total of RM417.73 million (79 per cent) has been allocated for the social sector including education, infrastructure and public facilities including water supply, urban and rural development, sports and housing.

For the administrative sector, a total of RM85.04 million (16 per cent) was allocated to include information technology, general administration as well as special projects and unexpected important projects; while RM27.23 million (five per cent) was for the economic sector including agriculture, tourism and micro, small and medium industries.

Meanwhile, the state government estimates a total of RM1.81 billion, which is RM65.17 million from tax profits, and RM135.59 million from non-tax revenue, including federal funds from petroleum royalties.

“Although this budget was drafted based on the price of Brent crude oil, which is expected to record a lower average of US$90 per barrel in 2023 compared to US$100 per barrel this year, the decision to expand Budget 2023 by more than 20 per cent compared to 2022 was made to ensure that the state’s economy can continue to be sustainable and the socio-economic level of the population also improves through the policies, projects and programmes that will be implemented,“ he said.

He said among the things to be implemented is the new rate of contribution to the education fund through the Permata Sejahtera Scheme which will be increased to RM200 for the first and second child, RM300 for the third to fifth child and RM500 for the sixth to 10th child.

Ahmad Samsuri also announced the one-off gift of RM110 to over 86,000 eligible primary and secondary schoolchildren; financial aid worth RM100 through the Pelajar Sejahtera voucher for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia, Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia candidates for the purchase of books and stationery.

The state government also provides funds totalling RM5 million towards Tabung Siswa Pelajar to finance tuition fees for eligible first-degree students in the country and abroad, he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri announced RM200 vouchers would be given to women who have just given birth for postpartum care and this is expected to benefit around RM5,000 eligible women, while the Pencen Rakyat worth RM600 would continue with an allocation of RM15 million for the benefit of 25,000 recipients.

He also announced the allocation of RM1 million to continue with the ‘Home Manager’ programme that provides job opportunities to women and gives one-off payments worth RM200 to 25,000 orang single mothers and persons with disabilities (PwD).

Ahmad Samsuri announced ‘one-off’ cash payments worth RM150 to around 2,600 security guards; over 20,000 farmers, breeders and fishermen; as well as more than 1,500 tourism industry workers throughout the state who are eligible in order to support their livelihood.

Youth and undergraduates from low-income households will receive a one-off cash grant of RM150 which is expected to benefit more than 160,000 recipients.

“Besides this, the one-off payments worth RM300 will continue to be given to help poor households involving all races; Malay, Chinese and Indians for their respective important festivals. It is estimated that more than 170,000 households will benefit from this assistance,“ he added.

In the meantime, the state government agreed to implement a ‘one-off’ cash grant worth RM200 to 200 imams and bilals and increase the allowance of nearly 1,000 imams and bilals in the state who do not have fixed income by RM100 per month. - Bernama