Terengganu assembly dissolved, state under caretaker govt

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu State Legislative Assembly has been dissolved officially today, two days before the mandate expires on June 30.

Terengganu assembly Speaker Datuk Yahaya Ali (pix) told Bernama, that its representative had presented the dissolution notification letter to Terengganu Election Commission (EC) deputy director, Muhammad Salahuddin Salleh yesterday.

From today, Terengganu will be administered by a caretaker government until a new government is formed after the state election.

The dissolution received the consent of the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin after Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar had an audience to present the date of the assembly dissolution to the sultan at Istana Syarqiyyah here yesterday.

Apart from Terengganu, the assemblies of two other states, Penang and Kedah are also dissolved officially today while the assemblies of Kelantan and Selangor were dissolved on June 22 and 23 respectively.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun will also be seeking an audience with the Yang Dipertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir today to obtain the consent to dissolve the state assembly, the last of the six states facing state election to do so.

In the 14th general election (GE14), the Terengganu state government was formed by PAS, after the party managed to win 22 out of 32 state seats, while BN took 10 seats.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) which also contested in GE14 in Terengganu, however failed to get any seats out of all 32 state seats contested.

Unlike other states, Terengganu saw no by-elections throughout the term, either due to assemblymen dying, party jumping or resigning from either the state government bloc or the opposition. -Bernama