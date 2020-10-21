Terengganu braces for floods: Daily essentials are being delivered

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 6.4 tonnes of daily essentials including food items for flood victims have been delivered to Pulau Redang, Pulau Perhentian and Kampung Pasir Raja in Dungun.

Terengganu Social Welfare Department (SWD) director Zuhami Omar said that the goods were delivered in advance after the department took into account weather conditions and big waves to reach the islands.

“The route to Kampung Pasir Raja in Dungun is often cut off when floods occur, which is why we send these items earlier in preparation for flood victims there.

“All these items are sufficient to meet the needs of flood victims for three to four days. If not enough, follow-up assistance will be sent according to the current situation including using air transport when necessary,” he told reporters while witnessing the delivery process here today.

Also present was state Welfare, Women and Family Development and National Unity Committee chairman Hanafiah Mat.

Among items delivered today include rice, sugar, milk, biscuits, cooking oil, salt and powdered milk for babies.

“The delivery of food supplies to Pulau Redang today uses the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) boat which can meet the needs of about 1,300 residents from 240 families living on the island,“ he said.

Terengganu has one storage depot, 17 mini depots and 152 front bases and thus far, a total of 568 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been identified statewide to accommodate 135,000 flood victims. -Bernama