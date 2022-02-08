Terengganu channels RM15 mln in scholarships since 2019

KUALA TERENGGANU: The state government, through the Terengganu Foundation, has channelled RM15 million in scholarships to 601 students since 2019.

State Syariah Implementation, Education and Higher Education Committee chairman, Satiful Bahri Mamat said, of the total, 517 students are pursuing their studies at local public universities while 84 students are studying abroad.

He said that all these students were offered scholarships after obtaining excellent results in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia, Foundation, Matriculation, Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia, and the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia.

“They are offered scholarships to pursue preparatory level studies as well as first degrees in various critical fields, such as medicine, dentistry, science, and accounting.

“Each year, the state government, through the Terengganu Excellent Student Scholarship Fund, allocates RM5 million to finance these outstanding students to further their studies,” he said in a statement today.

For the first time this year, he said that the Terengganu Foundation sent three recipients of the Excellent Student Scheme (SPC) to pursue their studies at degree level in Australia, with scholarships worth RM1.9 million, for a three to fours years study period.

“The Terengganu Sejahtera Master Plan (PITAS) always prioritises student education as the focus of human capital development.

“Hopefully, the scholarships will boost the motivation of the students to continue maintaining their excellent results,” he added. - Bernama