Terengganu craftsman defends traditional boatbuilding

KUALA TERENGGANU: The boat-building industry in Terengganu has undergone a revolution with the advent of modern tools and technology, but a handful of its craftsmen are still upholding the traditional way.

“It is different in terms of the carvings, quality and satisfaction you get from building boats the traditional way,” said Yusof Nawi, 52, a traditional boat builder, who learned the art from his father and late grandfather 35 years ago.

“I decided to branch out on my own in 2016, after working with my father. I am more comfortable working alone because this kind of boatbuilding is an art and it is easier to be creative without anyone else interfering,” he said when met at Kampung Seberang Tumbuh, here today.

Yusof said, even though it takes between two to two and a half years to complete a traditional boat, depending on the size and specifications of clients, he is very satisfied when they give glowing feedback on the finished product.

The father of five said, so far he has built 10 traditional fishing boats between 18 and 20 metres long using various kinds of wood such as chengal.

Yusof said the demand for such boats is still high but he has to turn away orders due to time and energy constraints as the process is challenging and requires a lot of patience.

“Sometimes, other challenges such as the weather and difficulty in getting wood make us give up. In this village there are only two boat builders, including myself,” he said.

As such, Yusof hoped the government could help traditional boatbuilders earn some side income by promoting their boatyards as tourist attractions, which has good potential among international tourists. -Bernama