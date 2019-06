KUALA TERENGGANU: The 638m long Kuala Terengganu drawbridge — also believed to be Southeast Asia’s first drawbridge — which had a trial opening on June 2, will be closed at midnight tonight.

Terengganu state secretary Datuk A. Rahman Yahya said access to the RM248 million drawbridge which also features 16-storey twin towers, would be closed to all traffic with cones put in place.

He told Bernama today the June 2 opening was conducted to test the coordination of the bridge’s signalling system with the road traffic systems as well as traffic flow in surrounding areas, while its closure would facilitate the completion of remaining commissioning works as well as potential upgrading activities.

The official opening of the attraction which connects Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus has not yet been set, with Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar previously stating that the official name for the bridge would be announced at its launch. — Bernama