Terengganu Fire Dept identifies 21 popular spots at risk of water surge

BANDAR PERMAISURI: Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified 21 resorts and picnic spots across the state which are most at risk of water surge incidents.

Its director, Md Hilman Abd Rashid said the locations are Lata Tembakah Waterfall, Lata Belantan Waterfall, La Hot Spring and Deru Ecopark Spring in Besut.

“In Setiu, the identified locations are Lata Ulu Kekabu, Lata Chakah and Lata Payung, while Sekayu Waterfall, Juwita Waterfall, Soak Waterfall, Lasir Waterfall and Belukar Bukit Waterfall in Hulu Terengganu.

“Apart from this, we have also identified areas in Dungun that are at risk, namely Sungai Loh; Kelemin Waterfall, Chemerong Waterfall and Lubuk Kain Waterfall. In Kemaman, the areas are Hutan Lipur Menderu, Jeram Tanduk Waterfall, Sungai Air Puteh, and Sungai Cherul,” he said.

Speaking to reporters today after inspecting the site where a water surge incident occurred at Lata Ulu Kasar in Sungai Tong here last Friday, Md Hilman urged visitors in recreational areas to be vigilant of the four initial signs of a water surge incident.

The four signs are the loud sound of rushing water, the change in water clarity from clear to turbid, the formation of water foam, the floating of debris; and a sudden rise in the water level.

If visitors can spot any of the signs, they will have time to save themselves before the phenomenon occurs, he said.

In the meantime, local authorities (PBTs) at the vulnerable sites are asked to put up signage boards about the danger and initial signs of water surge incidents for visitors to see.

“The public cannot always rely on the PBTs to remind them. They also need to take care of themselves and be alert at all times,” he said.

Last Friday, a total of 32 people, including 13 children, were rescued after they were trapped in the area due to the incident.

Meanwhile, in SELANGOR, State JBPM director Norazam Khamis said the department is ready to face any eventuality as the country will be facing northeast Monsoon and La Nina, which will result in a higher amount of rain.

“We have identified hotspots for water surge incidents at waterfalls in Hulu Selangor such as Sungai Pertak, Lata Medang and Lubuk Makau,” he told Bernama today.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah has advised the public not to take risks and that those who want to enter the areas to inform the police. - Bernama