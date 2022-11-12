Terengganu flood victims up to 599

KUALA TERENGGANU: The number of flood victims in Terengganu has increased to 599, involving 154 families as of 8am today, compared to 308 victims from 85 families recorded last night.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement today informed that Kemaman was the latest district to be hit requiring three relief centres to be opened last night.

“The relief centres are at Dewan Abdul Rahman Limbong to accommodate 235 victims from 51 families; Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kemasik to cater to 28 victims from nine families and SK Kampung Baru Kerteh is housing 21 victims from eight families,“ read the statement.

In Kuala Nerus, a total of 133 victims from 33 families are at SK Tok Jembal and another 76 victims (19 families) are at SK Bukit Nanas while in Kuala Terengganu, 44 victims (14 families) are seeking shelter at SK Atas Tol and 16 victims (six families) are at SK Chendering.

Meanwhile, three relief centres are still operating in Setiu, namely SK Kampung Seri Kasar with a total of 25 victims (seven families); Kampung Bukit Nenas Community Hall with 13 victims (four families) and Surau Mak Bakas is sheltering eight victims (three families).

Meanwhile in Pahang, following continuous heavy rain since yesterday, eight relief centres were opened to accommodate 537 victims from 160 families as of 8am today, after five districts were hit by floods.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat informed that Temerloh district recorded the highest number of victims with 380 people evacuated, followed by Lipis (79 victims), Jerantut (34), Bera (25) and Raub (19).

In addition, two rivers in Pahang, namely Sungai Lipis in Batu Malim, Raub and Sungai Triang, Bera have passed the danger level.

According to the weather forecast, rain is expected in the afternoon in Kuantan, Pekan, Jerantut and Rompin, while thunderstorms will hit several areas in Temerloh, Maran, Raub, Cameron Highlands, Bentong and Bera.

In Kelantan, 280 victims from 84 families are sheltering at a relief centre in the Pasir Mas district as of 9 am today, as compared to 120 from 35 families last night.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat informed that all the victims are at SK Tok Deh in Rantau Panjang.

In addition, the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang which is at danger level of 9.66 metres is still showing an upward trend. - Bernama