Terengganu govt’s financial performance not stable: Audit Report

KUALA TERENGGANU: The financial performance of the Terengganu government is not stable.

The Auditor-General’s report on the state government’s financial statement and the financial performances of the state agencies for 2018 said that overall, the balance of the Consolidated Fund at the end of 2018, had dropped by RM9.08 million to RM154.67 million, compared to RM163.75 million in 2017.

‘’The Consolidated Revenue Fund account shows a current deficit of RM80.24 million. With this, the balance of the Consolidated Revenue Fund account at the end of 2018 experienced a deficit of RM2.61 million compared to a surplus of RM77.63 million at the end of 2017,’’ said according to the Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid.

The analysis was based on the Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Receipt and Cash Payment, Statement of Financial Performance, Memorandum Account Statement and Note to the Financial Statement.

The Auditor-General’s report on the statement was tabled in Dewan Rakyat on Nov 4, after it was consented to by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and subsequently receiving the consent of the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin for tabling in the Terengganu State Assembly today.

Nik Azman, in the report, also mentioned a revenue collection drop of RM280.34 million or 13.5% becoming RM1.793 billion compared to RM2.073 billion in 2017.

He said management expenditure (before transferring to the Development Fund) in 2018 amounting to RM1.248 billion dropped RM85.30 million or 6.4% compared to RM1.333 billion in 2017. He also said the total public debts dropped by RM173.81 million or 19.2% to RM733.13 million compared to RM906.94 million in 2017. ‘’Public debts repayment arrears by the state government dropped by RM113.96 or 21.3% to RM422.12 million compared to RM536.08 in 2017,’’ he said. The report also mentioned that the audit conducted found that the Terengganu State Government’s Financial statement ending Dec 31, 2018 had been given Opinion Without Reprimand.

He said the financial statement showed a true and fair picture on the financial position of the state government and the account records had been maintained in an orderly manner and updated. In addition, he said 15 of the 16 state agencies had submitted their financial statements for the year ending Dec 31, 2018 to be audited. Nik Azman said 12 of the 15 financial statements for 2018 had been confirmed and given Opinion Without Reprimand, namely, six financial statements of State Statutory Bodies (BBN) and six financial statements of Local Authorities (PBT). He said one BBN financial statement, one PBT financial statement and the financial statement of the State Islamic Religious Council had yet to be confirmed. ‘’One agency has yet to submit its financial statement for 2018 to be audited,’’ he said. — Bernama