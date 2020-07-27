Terengganu Health Department compounds 107 errant eateries

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu State Health Department has issued 107 compounds worth RM107,000 against owners of food premises for not complying with standard operating procedure (SOP) set since June 10.

Its health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said of the total, Kemaman recorded the highest number of compounds at 39 followed by Dungun (26), Setiu (22), Besut (11), Hulu Terengganu (seven) and Kuala Nerus (two).

“In addition, 97 premises have been ordered to close due to non-compliance of SOPs such as not recording customer details and no social distancing of two metres between customer tables.

‘’They are ordered to close for three to seven days depending on the offences and the level of non-compliance by the premise owners with the stipulated SOP,“ he told reporters after holding a Recovery Movement Control Order special compliance operation around Kuala Terengganu today.

A total of 161 enforcement officers were involved in the operation at all premises such as supermarkets, restaurants, eateries, public markets and farmers’ markets throughout Terengganu.

Dr Nor Azimi said inspections were carried out at 3,662 premises during the period, and among the common offences were, not taking employees’ temperature records, not ensuring accurate customer temperature readings and having no social distancing between tables.

“We are not just arbitrarily issuing compounds or orders to close shops but the actions were aimed to protect the health of the people throughout Terengganu. Moreover, there has been an increase in Covid-19 (pandemic) cases in the country recently.

By complying with the prescribed SOP, the Covid-19 infection rate can be minimised. This operation will also be continued from time to time in all districts,“ he said.

He advises the public not to go to food premises that do not comply with the SOP and hope that they (people) make a report to the nearest health office if they see congested food premises without social distancing. - Bernama