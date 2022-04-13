Terengganu Health Dept issues 153 notices at Ramadan bazaars

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Health Department has issued 153 notices for various offences under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 with compounds worth RM18,100 after monitoring Ramadan bazaars throughout the state thus far.

Its director, Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said it resulted from inspections carried out by 278 personnel at 1,733 food and beverage stalls at 59 bazaar localities since the first day of Ramadan.

“Among the highest offences recorded were for not wearing aprons with 72 cases, not meeting personal hygiene standards (23 cases), employing workers with no training and not getting typhoid injections (14 cases) as well as other offences.

“The inspection by 64 members from the local authorities (PBT) was not limited to premises or stalls registered with the PBT to ensure food sold to the public is safe and free from contamination,“ she told reporters after an inspection at the Batu Buruk Ramadan bazaar here, this afternoon.

As of yesterday, they have taken 122 random food samples that use coconut milk, various kerabu and cakes to be sent to the laboratory to ensure the cleanliness and safety of food is assured.

In the meantime, Dr Kasemani said the department had also created a QR Code system that could be scanned at the entrance of each Ramadan bazaar to enable the public to make complaints about the quality of food sold more easily and promptly.

“In each monitoring conducted, departmental members and enforcers also advise traders to ensure food sold is not exposed, food handlers wear complete and clean clothing, and do not resell food which were not sold the day before to avoid food poisoning.

“We also advise that every individual who delivers food for sale at any premises or stalls in the Ramadan bazaar has an address and telephone number to make it easier for the department to contact them in the event of any incident such as food poisoning,“ she said. — Bernama