Terengganu Health Dept to collect 160 food samples from Ramadan bazaars

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Health Department will be collecting 160 food samples randomly at Ramadan bazaar sites throughout the state to ensure the safety and hygiene of the food sold.

Its director, Dr Mohd Jusoh said the food samples taken will be side dishes, kuih and various types of kerabu.

“Last year, a total of 166 food samples were collected and 43 were in violation of food safety regulations set.

“The department has issued a total of 101 compounds valued at RM8,118. We are hoping that traders will observe a high level of hygiene while handling food this time,“ he said in a statement today.

This year, there are 4,677 Ramadan bazaars in 62 areas registered with Terengganu local authorities (PBT) involving 9,108 traders and food handlers. — Bernama