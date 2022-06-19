Terengganu Health Dept to collect 20,000 bags of blood this year

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Health Department through the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) Blood Bank Unit has targeted to collect a total of 20,000 bags of blood this year.

Its director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said the department was confident that it could reach the target as the country has entered into the transition to endemicity that would allow more blood donation programmes to be held.

“The Terengganu people’s spirit of unity and high level of concern was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic because our blood supply remained adequate and stable, allowing us to help our friends in other states who were experiencing critical shortages of blood supply.

“We have channelled a total of 1,000 bags of blood to several states such as Johor, Kuala Lumpur, and Sabah,” she said in a statement today.

She said the department would continue to hold awareness campaigns on blood donation to encourage the people, especially youths to donate blood and ensure the country’s blood supply was sufficient.

Donating blood follows a safe procedure, she said, adding that it is important to save lives regardless of religion, race, and skin colour.

“On average our state needs 50 bags of blood per day,” she said, adding that the Health Ministry is also committed to ensuring that blood supply is adequate, safe, and of good quality.

Dr Kasemani also reminded the public to lead a healthy lifestyle, remain active and not be afraid to donate blood. — Bernama