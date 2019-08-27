Terengganu Health Dept voices caution over rise in dengue cases

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Director of Health Dr Mohd Jusoh today advised the people to keep their housing areas clean and destroy the breeding grounds of the Aedes mosquito in view of an increase in the number of dengue cases this year.

He also advised those involved in outdoor activities, especially between 5am and 8am and between 5pm and 8pm, to wear bright-coloured long-sleeve shirts and long pants to keep the mosquitoes away from them or to use mosquito repellent.

Mohd said 433 dengue cases were recorded in the state this year up to Aug 22, an increase of 80.4% (193 cases) compared to the 240 cases reported during the corresponding period last year.

The district of Kuala Terengganu recorded the highest number of cases, at 203, followed by Marang (65), Kuala Nerus (43), Dungun (40), Kemaman (27), Hulu Terengganu (25), Besut (21) and Setiu (nine), he said.

“All the districts recorded an increase in dengue cases except Besut, which saw a drop of 87 cases from 108 for the corresponding period last year,“ he told Bernama.