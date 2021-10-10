Terengganu JKM gets RM2 mln for flood preparations

MARANG: The government has allocated RM2 million to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) in Terengganu as preparation to face the flood season this year.

Terengganu JKM director Mazura Ngah Abd Manan said of the total allocation, RM1.5 million was channelled by the federal government while RM500,000 was provided by the state government.

“We have started sending out some of the necessities for flood victims to mini depots last Thursday while the supplies for islands and interior areas will be delivered starting this Tuesday.

“All these essential items are expected to be delivered to 17 mini depots across Terengganu by the end of this month,” she told reporters after inspecting the Covid-19 vaccination process for 30 residents of Sekolah Tunas Bakti Marang and 18 residents of Asrama Akhlak Rusila here today.

To date, 580 temporary relief centres (PPS) have been identified in all eight districts with a capacity of 147,600 at any one time.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, Terengganu is expected to experience the northeast monsoon season in early November which can cause floods in some places, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Commenting further, Mazura said all PPS were required to comply with the relief centre management guidelines set by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

“We hope the operation in all PPS will run smoothly without any risk of Covid-19 infection as all quarters involved have had the experience of managing the situation last year,” she said. — Bernama