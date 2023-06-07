Terengganu KPDN seize over 45,000 litres of diesel

DUNGUN: The Terengganu Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 45,630 litres of diesel and equipment estimated to be worth more than RM313,104, that was believed to have been embezzled illegally around Paka and Kertih, this morning.

Terengganu KPDN director Saharuddin Mohd Kia said the seizure was made during an operation codenamed Op Tiris carried out together with the Royal Malaysia Police at four separate locations including three gas stations and a diesel collection store at about 1 am today.

He said three local men in their 20s who admitted to working as diesel truck drivers were also arrested.

“The raid started at 1 am today with the participation of 11 KPDN enforcement officers and 12 police officers from the Terengganu Police Headquarters (IPK) and Kemaman District Police Headquarters (IPD).

“Based on public information, we conducted investigations and surveillance for a month before the raids were carried out,“ he told a press conference here today.​

Saharuddin said during the raid, the enforcement officers detained four trucks that were filling diesel into modified tanks.

He added that the case was being investigated in accordance with Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 which carries a fine of up to RM1 million or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both if convicted. -Bernama