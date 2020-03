KUALA TERENGGANU: The 14th Terengganu legislative assembly sitting scheduled for tomorrow (March 23) will be held behind closed doors, said state assembly secretary Zulkifly Isa.

He said the move was taken due to the Movement Control Order to curb the spread of Covid-19 effective March 18 to 31.

“In accordance with the state constitution, the assembly sitting on Monday will be held behind closed doors and without media coverage.

“The sitting will be held for half a day without the opening ceremony by the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin and the royal address will be made available to the media via e-mail.

“On behalf of the state legislative assembly office, we apologise for the inconvenience caused,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

On Thursday, Speaker Datuk Yahaya Ali said the four-day assembly sitting will be shortened to half a day on Monday and attended by assemblymen without involving department heads and observers. — Bernama