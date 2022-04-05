Terengganu MMEA detects foreign fishermen’s latest modus operandi

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Terengganu has detected the latest modus operandi of foreign fishermen who use a cargo licence as a guise for illegal fishing in the state’s waters.

Terengganu MMEA director Maritime Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli (pix) said the tactic was exposed following the detention of four Vietnamese fishing boats and 46 crew members, including the skippers, on March 31.

According to him, the boat was believed to be on its way from Natuna Island to Vietnam but stopped in Terengganu waters to carry out fishing activities.

“All of them (Vietnamese fishermen) failed to produce their identity documents and letters of permission to fish legally in the country.

“Even the cargo licence submitted was actually still in the application process. We are investigating the matter further with the relevant agencies,” he said at a press conference at the Terengganu Maritime headquarters here today.

He added that the modus operandi was to prevent their boats from being seized and avoid heavier fines imposed.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Suffi said encroachment activities by Vietnamese fishermen in Terengganu state waters have been decreasing this year.

From January until today, only seven arrests of foreign fishing boats were made compared with 40 boats recorded for the same period last year.

“We believe the decrease is due to stricter law enforcement by the Vietnamese government against their fishermen from encroaching (in international) waters,” he said. — Bernama