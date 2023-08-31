Terengganu NRD received 286 late birth registration cases in 2022

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu National Registration Department (NRD) received a total of 286 late registrations for birth certificates across the state in 2022.

Its director, Mohamad Nasir Kareem said a total of 235 similar cases were recorded from January to October this year.

“We expect a possible increase in late birth registrations this year compared to last year.

“Late registrations after 60 days of birth have resulted in the NRD officers taking some time to verify and interview parents,” he told reporters after attending the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (Mekar) programme held today in conjunction with the Merdeka Babies celebration.

Mohamad Nasir said the department found that more than 80 per cent of cases where birth certificate registrations was delayed were due to the negligence of parents or guardians.

He added that among the reasons for submitting their late applications were transport issues.

“The transport issues should not be an excuse. We also need the communities’ help to register the birth of a baby if the parents have certain restrictions,“ he said.

Mohamad Nasir said the department always took initiatives to ensure that every baby born in the state is registered.

This includes the Mekar programme, where the NRD meets local residents to register newborn babies.-Bernama