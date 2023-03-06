Terengganu PAS, bersatu to finalise seat allocation in two more days

KUALA LUMPUR: The distribution of seats between PAS and Bersatu for the Terengganu state election will be decided within two days.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the parties involved are still in discussions regarding the allocation of the seats, but Terengganu PAS is ready to give way to Bersatu to contest several seats.

“There will be seats for our Bersatu friends to contest in Terengganu state, but so far we have not yet finished the seat discussion.

“In the next two days, we will hold a discussion with the leaders (of both parties) to determine the seats to be contested,“ he said when met at the press conference after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between KMI Healthcare and the Perlis State Economic Development Corporation here, today.

In the meantime, Dr Ahmad who is also PAS vice-president said his party has no problem regarding the acceptance of Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to work with former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and that would add value for state polls.

“What is important is that we, Perikatan regardless of PAS, Bersatu and Gerakan, want to galvanise support as much as possible among the people not only Malay Muslims but also from other communities,“ he said.

Terengganu is among the six states that will hold their state election this year besides Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan and Kedah.

Regarding the issue of the sale of state government land worth RM29.3 million to a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Ahmad Samsuri said it was in accordance with existing rules and laws in the state.

“I don’t understand why is this matter an issue because the process was carried out in accordance with the existing rules and laws of Terengganu,“ he said.

Several days ago, the issue of the sale of 11,299 square metres of land near the Terengganu PAS Liaison Office building worth RM29.3 million was allegedly sold to the Association of Wives of Terengganu MPs and Former MPs with a premium payment of RM500,000.

The sale was not supported by the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) and was against the premium price of RM5.87 million but was allegedly reduced by the State Government to only RM500,000.-Bernama