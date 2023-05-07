Terengganu PAS to be more cautious in facing state polls: Ahmad Samsuri

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu PAS will take specific steps and be more cautious in ensuring that the party’s operations for the state election slated for Aug 8 do not contravene any election law.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix), who is also PAS vice-president said this includes scrutinising the implementation of the state government’s programmes throughout the campaign period.

Nevertheless, he said PAS would continue upholding its mature and prosperous political culture at all times, especially during the state election process.

“It is indeed our agenda to always be cautious, especially after the (election petition) cases in Marang and Kuala Terengganu, we will avoid making mistakes.

“As far as I know, we (state government) do not have any programmes relating to the distribution of aid or donation during the state polls. We will only proceed with the Awal Muharram programme on July 19,” he told a press conference after the launch of Terengganu Report Card 2018-2023 and Book of Success 2018-2022 at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is incumbent for Ru Rendang, said this when asked about PAS’ plans for the state polls, especially after the Terengganu Election Court’s decision on June 27 to nullify the victory of Kuala Terengganu Member of Parliament, Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim, who represented PAS in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Judge Datuk Seri Mohd Firuz Jaffril said the court found that the petitioner, Datuk Mohd Zubir Embong of Barisan Nasional (BN) had successfully proven that corrupt practices had occurred with the aim of influencing voters in the election for that parliamentary seat in the GE15.

The judge said that even though the petitioner was not called as a witness, other evidence was sufficient to declare the election in Kuala Terengganu null and void under Section 36 of the Election Offences Act.

However, the court upheld the victory of PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang as the Member of Parliament for Marang.

For the record, in the GE14, the Terengganu state government was formed by PAS after the party won 22 out of 32 state seats, while BN only obtained 10 seats. -Bernama