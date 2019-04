KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Pakatan Harapan (PH) wants the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct a probe immediately to determine those responsible for the Knowledge Park project in Tembila to be abandoned.

Its chairman, Senator Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Baharuddin Shah (pix), who is deputy housing and local government minister, said that although the project is not under the ministry’s jurisdiction, the matter should be highlighted in the interests of the Terengganu people.

He said he had lodged complaints with the MACC twice since last year but no action has been taken.

“The physical construction of the building has been completed but as it has been left idle for so long, it has been vandalised. We are surprised as to how the power generator and roof have gone missing,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Riuh Dammak Terengganufm’ Carnival here today.

The park, covering some 280ha and which cost RM320 million to develop, was conceptualised in 2004 as a project under the East Coast Economic Region (ECER) with the objective of turning rural Tembila in Besut into a knowledge hub. — Bernama