Terengganu police seal properties worth RM4.3 million

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police have sealed seven lots of land in several locations in the state worth RM4.3 million, believed to have been acquired from illegal proceeds.

State police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa (pix) said the properties were sealed following the arrest of two suspected drug pushers and seizure of drugs believed to be cannabis weighing 541.18 grams and syabu weighing 46.7 grams on Dec 9, 2020.

“A financial investigation was conducted on the two suspects by the Terengganu Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, Asset Forfeiture Division but no seizure was made at the beginning of the case.

“Later when asset tracing was conducted through banks and financial institutions, the suspects were found to own seven immovable properties which were acquired through suspicious transactions,“ he said in a statement last night.

One of the properties seized, ​​a site measuring 9,105 square metres built with 10 chalets at Batu Rakit in Kuala Nerus is estimated to be worth RM900,000 while the other properties are located in Kemaman, Dungun and Marang.

“The Terengganu Police Contingent Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department will continue to trace the assets of all drug traffickers and ensure the ill-gotten gains are forfeited to the Malaysian government, “he said. - Bernama