Terengganu records 662 commercial crime cases this year: Police

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 662 commercial crime cases were reported across the state from January to June this year, said Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa.

He said online fraud crime, namely Macau Scam, was the highest with 143 cases.

“There has been an increase in cases, in just six months of this year, 662 cases were reported compared to 582 cases throughout last year,“ he said in a speech read out by Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (KJPKK) chief, ACP Noor Halim Nordin at the launch of the anti-scam awareness campaign here, yesterday.

As such, he urged the public to be more alert and careful to avoid being cheated by the syndicates’ various modus operandi to deceive victims.

“Through this anti-scam campaign, the latest tactics used by fraud syndicates will be highlighted so that the public will be more vigilant,“ he said. - Bernama