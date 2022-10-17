Terengganu records 8,345 drug-related cases this year

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 8,345 drug-related cases were reported and 9,055 arrests were made between Jan 1 and Oct 15 this year, said Terengganu deputy police chief Datuk Wan Rukman Wan Hassan.

He said the figures were a slight increase compared to the corresponding period last year which recorded 7,650 cases and 8,559 arrests.

He said the increase resulted after the reopening of various sectors when the Movement Control Order (MCO) was lifted.

“We also beefed up operations after the MCO because we are aware that drug dealers will take the opportunity to resume their activities.

“There were 856 cases and 1,109 arrests for offences related to supply; possession 1,689 cases and 2,047 arrests; positive drug test 5,644 cases and under the Special Prevention Measures 156 cases and 214 arrests,“ he told reporters after the handover of narcotics for disposal by the State Narcotics Crime Investigation Department here today.

The disposal of an assortment of drugs including horse pills, methamphetamine, cannabis, heroin, ketum juice, cough syrup and ecstasy pills worth RM2.2 million involved investigation papers what were completed from 1997 to 2022. - Bernama