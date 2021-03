KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police have made 379 arrests related to drug trafficking involving seizures worth RM2.06 million from January to March this year.

Terengganu Police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said this showed an increase of more than 50 percent compared to the same period last year, when only 242 arrests were made involving seizures worth RM430,000.

“Those arrested were involved in cases could lead to the death penalty. As such, we seek the cooperation of all parties, whether government agencies, NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and the public to cooperate with the police in our all-out fight against the drug menace in the state through the Jihad Dadah programme that we implemented last July,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the state-level 214th Police Day celebration at the Terengganu Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

In another development, Roslee said a total of 214 vehicles in the state were found to have modified their exhausts since March 1 and that, of the total, 120 of them had been confiscated under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“As a result of ‘Op Khas-Ekzos Bising’ (Special Op-Noisy Exhaust) that has been implemented since March 1, a total of 72 motorcycles, 75 cars and 67 lorries have been issued with summonses.

“We will continue to step up our operation as they are disturbing public peace... we will not let them off with a warning but will issue them with summonses,” he said. — Bernama